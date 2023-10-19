Shs 10M is up for grabs for those willing to participate in the ‘Sprite RAKAS’ dance competition that is slated to take place at UMA Showgrounds on the 25th of November 2023.

Those willing to take part in the competition are required to record individual/solo videos while dancing with Sprite, or as a crew and post them on their respective social media accounts with the hashtag #SpriteRakas.

The more likes and comments the videos garner, the higher the opportunity to qualify for the Live Auditions which will happen on Saturday 25th November at the grand finale.

Besides the money that is set to be won, there are also lots of other products that will be won on D-day since the epic event will be climaxing.

The event has been launched courtesy of Kunta Productions, Sprite, and Vision Group to discover new talents in the land through dance choreography and the promotion of talent.

Participants will come from different parts of the country as they will be eager to display their dance moves and skills.