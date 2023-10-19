Swangz Avenue singer Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi is not entirely pleased that the UB40 band will be performing in Kampala, Uganda this December.

On Wednesday, Next Media together with Talent Africa Group announced that the iconic British-based band UB40 will perform at Kololo Independence Groundson 21st December 2023.

This will mark the band’s second performance in the Pearl Of Africa since 23rd February 2008 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

At the time, the show marked the pinnacle of the band’s 30-year music career at the time. The news of their return has attracted mixed reactions.

A section of netizens believes the timing is off while others question why so much hype was wrapped around the reveal of the concert, regarding it unworthy.

Via Snapchat, Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi expressed her dissatisfaction with the choice of performers as she termed them as too old.

Nwagi questioned why the likes of Beyonce are not booked to perform in Uganda and why organizers continue to bring veteran performers to Uganda.

UB40? Really? The way everyone was waiting for the big news. But when are we having Beyonce? Twaza gwaki…wakili Westlife kale oba tunoonyayo bakadde. Who wouldn’t go for Westlife? Hooo almost everyone wouldd sing their lungs out…naye mama. Winnie Nwagi