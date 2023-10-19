‘Kitara Chronicles’ has been nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), which honors excellence in African film, and recently announced its nominees for this year’s awards.

Among the nominees is the Ugandan film ‘The Kitara Chronicles’ which received a nomination for Best Film in an Indigenous Language.

Filmed in Lutoro, Runyoro, and English, The Kitara Chronicles is an African Chwezi folk-tale about a youth fighting for his true love, his true love helps the Bachwezi to regain his rightful throne. It is an inspirational film on the overthrow of an old monarch and the takeover of the Bukuku. An authentic story that represents the rich tribal stories of Uganda.

The AMAAs have several categories to highlight films in African languages, including Kitara Chronicles’ nomination for Best Indigenous Film. These awards aim to showcase and encourage films produced in the diverse languages of Africa.

Kitara Chronicles, directed by Sadat Yiga tells the story of the Kitara kingdom in Uganda and is performed entirely in the Runyankore-Rukiga language.

The AMAAs, often called “Africa’s Oscars”, were established in 2005 to promote and recognize the contributions of African filmmakers and professionals working in the continent’s film industry. The awards are held annually and rotate their venue across different African countries.

When asked about the future of the industry, Sadat said, “It lies in the authenticity and diversity of our cultures and norms, and I greatly think telling our very own stories without taking inspiration from other places is important.”

Sadat Yiga, a unique filmmaker in his own right, is passionate about telling African stories. Having had a formal education in filmmaking, at Kampala Film School and later at CineArts, he started directing and producing in 2019. His former projects include The Hotspot, Break the Chains, Deadly Teen, and Gold Dust.

Other Ugandan nominees include “Lost” by Ashiraf Mulima nominated for the Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation, and Fernando Kamugisha nominated for Best Actor in the Lead Role for his performance in “The Fallen Advocate” by Kevin Johns Nabukenya.

The historical drama has been praised for its meticulous production design and costumes that capture Kitara culture.

The Kitara Chronicles is Uganda’s sole nomination at this year’s AMAAs. The films will compete against nominees from Nigeria, Chad, Tanzania, and Namibia in the Best Indigenous Language category. The winners will be announced at the AMAA gala scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria next month.

With its AMAA nomination, The Kitara Chronicles continues to generate acclaim as it represents Ugandan films on the continental stage.