Singer Aziz Azion has called upon fellow entertainers especially musicians to emulate the South Africans in order to come up with their own musical identity.

He notes that in the quest to sound different and be unique from the rest, artists have to borrow a leaf from South Africa’s Amapiano in an effort to leave a mark in history.

Our music industry needs to emulate the South Africans and their Amapiano. We need to have our own sound that can be found in our history. Aziz Azion

The guitarist reasons that back in the day, artists used drums and local percussion instruments to make music but when modern instruments were introduced, genres like Kadongo Kamu were birthed.

Since everything has so far changed, the Ugandan culture currently lacks a lot of culture, he says.

