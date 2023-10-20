Ugandan songstress Laika Umuhoza has distanced herself from rumors suggesting that there could be a romantic connection between her and Tanzanian singer Harmonize.

In September, Laika traveled to Tanzania to meet Harmonize for the very first time on what she terms a business trip.

Despite having been friends and chatted online, the two artists had never met and when they finally did, the chemistry between them sparked off rumors of a relationship.

The two went ahead to get matching tattoos on their necks a few days after their meeting, something that seemed to solidify the speculations.

Laika, however, says that she has no feelings for Harmonize and she believes the Konde Music CEO also has no romantic feelings for her.

While speaking on Bukedde TV’s Kasalabecca, Laika maintained that they are only music partners and best friends and that there are no romantic links between them.

Harmonize is my friend. We’ve actually been friends for over three years, we were talking but had never met. He has watched my journey as a musician and we finally decided to work on a project. That was a business encounter but the video in which were dancing, the one that trended, was a challenge to my song that was out. Do matching tattoos really mean there are feelings involved? We met and we are friends with very many things that connect us including music so he was getting a tattoo that day and I also got it. If you notice, that tattoo is about musical notes. I don’t have (any feelings) and he also doesn’t have. We are best friends. Laika