NBS TV’s news anchor Canary Mugume’s wife Sasha Ferguson Mugume has disclosed that their wedding budget cost about Ugx400M.

Sasha Ferguson opened up about her matrimonial ceremony with her husband Canary Mugume during an interview with Anna Talia Oze on Sanyuka TV.

It should be recalled that Sasha and Canary held a glamourous wedding on the 18th of September 2021 at Rubaga Miracle Center Cathedral.

What took the public by surprise was the way they organized their reception venue and the decoration that was set up to make it very colorful and magnificent.

Rumors spread claiming that the couple had spent about a billion on the wedding preparations but Sasha has set the record straight by claiming that they spent only Ugx 400M.

She went on to disclose how Canary promised to throw her a wedding of her dreams in 2016 and definitely it went down in 2021.

Sasha added that the wedding wasn’t financed by the state as reports claimed but noted that it was entirely sponsored by their families.

