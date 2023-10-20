Pinky, real name Rahmah Nanyanzi, says a screenshot of her chat with Shakira Shakiraa concerning David The Hacker having Gabie Ntaate’s photos was misunderstood.

For a couple of days now, singer Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba a.k.a Shakira Shakiraa has made it to the gossip columns in a nude scare after her phone was allegedly stolen.

She identified the person in possession of her phone as Herbert Arinaitwe a.k.a David The Hacker and revealed that he vowed to release nude videos of her if she didn’t give him the amount of money that he requested.

Shakira Shakiraa’s revelation seems to have birthed several confessions from other public figures including Pinky who accuses the same man of blackmail in the same manner.

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation with Shakira Shakiraa, Pinky acknowledges David the Hacker’s existence and reveals how he also sent her photos of gospel singer Gabie Ntaate.

Seemingly furious, Pinky goes ahead to note that many girls are facing similar issues with David The Hacker and that he should “rot in jail.”

Pinky later, however, apologized to Gabie Ntaate for bringing up her name in the scandal as it could be damaging to her reputation.

Good evening my people, I’m here to publicly apologize on the screenshot Shakira Shakiraa shared of my conversation with her. It was literally misunderstood because I told her I heard of a conversation regarding the same situation and I heard Gabby Ntate’s name! Her name as well as MINE don’t really deserve to be in such sagas due to our public reputation and I pray she finds a place to forgive me over any damages caused. Pinky