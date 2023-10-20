Netizens were left with mixed reactions after watching a video of SA-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan casually chilling with her husband Shakib Cham and her ex-lover Diamond Platnumz with their kids.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Shakib Cham Lutaaya and Zari Hassan were officially wedded in South Africa at a wedding that was filmed by the Young, Famous, and African crew.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has also been in South Africa on a business visit and he also took the time to share some good times with his children Prince Nillan and Princess Tiffah.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Thursday evening, Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, and Shakib Cham are seen walking together with the kids.

It seems to have caught many of their followers by surprise some of whom have expressed their shock upon seeing Shakib Cham feeling comfortable around Zari’s ex-lover.

Other netizens have applauded the maturity shown by both men in the video and their ability to co-exist for the sake of the little kids.

Zari has on many occasions maintained that she is madly in love with Shakib and that she envisions a bright future with him in her life.

She has also often emphasized that her relationship with Diamond ended and that they are only friends and parents who are co-parenting.

Zari Hassan chilling with the father of her kids, Diamond Platnumz, and her current husband, Shakib Cham 😍 Must be nice 👀 pic.twitter.com/xdHeiUanjF — MBU (@MBU) October 19, 2023