It is just a few hours left to the biggest beer event in East Africa dubbed the Bell ObaFest show which will be happening tomorrow (Sunday 22nd).

The event will be headlined by top artists including Azawi, Elijah Kitaka, Joshua Barak, Tanzania’s Harmonize, and Kenyan artists Bensoul and rapper Nyashinki.

The show will take place at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo and beyond the headlining acts, revelers will be treated to different sheds of entertainment including performances by traditional troupes, performers with disabilities, and bands.

According to a statement from the organizers, “As East Africa’s biggest festival gears up for its 2023 edition, it remains committed to its core pillars: to position itself as a beacon of African optimism by highlighting East African culture through food, music, beer, and an unprecedented showcase of each participating country’s unique cultural identity.”

ObaFest is being held under the joint East African OktobaFest experience – a beer festival spanning the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

In keeping with its tradition, ObaFest promises an unforgettable celebration of the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

