Singer Ronald Mayinja has responded to Alien Skin’s comments where he claimed that he and Big Eye deserve Bobi Wine’s favor to bounce back musically.

The singer who relocated to the UK for good was quick to come and clear the air as he stated that he does not need any favors from Bobi Wine.

He went on to claim that those who say he apologized to Bobi Wine and his NUP fans are liars maintaining that he only apologized to his fans.

Ronald Mayinja stated that he apologized to his music fans who were requesting him to ditch politics and resume his music career back then.

In the short clip, Mayinja assured his fans that very soon he will be hitting the studio and releasing some new music which they will definitely fall in love with and groove to.

It should be remembered that Ronald Mayinja traveled to the UK along with his family and promised to return in a few days but ever since he made the promise he has never set any hints that indicate he would be returning soon.