Stephen Sunday could not hide his excitement after winning the Mr. Body of Africa 2023 pageant on 19th October 2023.

Stephen Sunday from Uganda, well known as the King of Abs and also former Mr. Central Uganda 2022 represented Uganda in Mr. Africa International 2023 for the 3rd time where he reached the finals with the top 5 among 31 countries.

He managed to win the Mr. Body of Africa category with his good and shredded physique among 31 contestants. He has also been chosen as the Mr. Africa International Ambassador from East Africa where he will be working with House of Twitch based in Nigeria.

Stephen Sunday is a fitness trainer, model, men’s physique athlete, and hyrox athlete (world fitness race). His sculpted physique serves as an inspiration to many people as he leads as an example as a fitness trainer.

Stephen Sunday says winning the title is “a moment of great joy and personal fulfillment” for him and he thanks the Ugandans who supported him all the way.

Winning this title is a dream come true and I feel a sense of responsibility to represent my country with honor and to be a positive role model to many in the young generation. Winning a prestigious competition like Mr. Body Africa is often a moment of great joy and personal fulfillment. I’m just grateful for support and love from my country people and world wide. Stephen Sunday

Sunday describes himself as a “charismatic and dynamic individual who embodies a unique blend of passion for fashion, fitness, nature, and a genuine love for people.” He adds, “With my striking sense of style and an innate ability to bring out the best in others, I am a prominent figure in both the fashion and fitness worlds.”

“I am always happy and glad every time I represent my beautiful country Uganda. As a certified fitness trainer, I am committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and I encourage those around me to embrace fitness as a way of life, with a holistic approach to health and well-being.

“I love nature, and I always try to solace in the great outdoors. Whether it’s hiking in the mountains or taking long walks in the park, I have had an intimate connection with nature since I was born in a village in western Uganda.

“I have a strong love for people. What truly sets me apart is my unwavering love for people. I am genuinely friendly and approachable, making everyone feel valued and appreciated. I normally go out of my way to help others, whether it’s mentoring aspiring youth or motivating clients to achieve their fitness goals.

“I have secret talents for dancing, football, and videography capturing the beauty of nature in my free time,” Stephen Sunday says.

Congratulations to him.