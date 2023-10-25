Singer, Songwriter, and Guitarist Aziz Azion has opened up about how former prominent TV figure and presenter Straka ‘Baibe’ Mwezi chased him off the stage.

The 39-year-old star singer shared about the incident as he narrated some of the difficult moments he has encountered in his music journey especially before he became a renowned artist.

He stressed that all this happened during a show at the unveiling of a certain new hangout spot that was being launched in Banda in the year 2008.

Aziz Azion recounts that he had just taken to the stage to perform his song titled ”Monday”, Straka Mwezi rushed to the stage and chased him cutting his performance prematurely.

This didn’t sit quite well with Aziz Azion and as the year drew to an end, he went to Muswangali studio and recorded his breakthrough hit dubbed “Nkumila Omukwano” which rocked the airwaves before he went on a tour in Japan for close to three months.

On return in January 2009, he found when his jam was the hit of the town. Straka Mwezi had organized a show putting him as the headlining artist.

In a way to get back at her for the embarrassment she caused him, he also declined to show up at the show and she also faced the consequences of a trending artist failing to show face at an event.

Aziz Azion who is gearing up for his forthcoming “Strings of Love” concert on November 4th at Kampala Serena Hotel opened up about that particular embarrassing moment during an interview with media personality Eddie Sendi on the Vybe Life Ug YouTube channel.

He added that Straka’s case is not the only disappointing issue he has faced in life as he recounted how Balaam Barugahara one time organized his show and almost declined to advertise the show wanting him to perform for empty seats.