Singer Irene Namubiru is contemplating staging a concert next year (2024) as some of the artists have so far confirmed.

The veteran singer shared her plans to hold a concert as she spoke to Spark TV in an interview during Azawi’s concert that took place at Kampala Serena Hotel over the weekend.

She noted that she is apparently in a better state of mind to return to the stage and sing since she overcame most of her fears and stress following the long break that she had taken off music.

Over the years, Irene Namubiru has often been seen taking in and out of the country vacations despite the last time she was seen in a land wrangle with her mother.

I’m not so sure for now, but hopefully, when I am able to hold a concert it will be a good one. I am optimistic that will be next year since am in a good place now. Doing music and singing is not easy though but it is needed when you’re mentally focused, stable, and very okay. However, when you’re not okay, it could cause you trouble, especially for people who know how to really sing Irene Namubiru

During the weekend interview, Irene Namubiru hailed Azawi’s musical prowess and talent stressing that if she were of the same age, she would become a tight friend to Azawi.

Namubiru further added that she loved the way Azawi performed all her sets executing them pretty well and sounded original similar to what her songs sound like on music players.