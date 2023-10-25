Sometime in August, dancehall singer Mudra, born Alfa Ssebunya, mentioned that he wants his music to stop being played when he passes on.

His message was well received and those close to him especially his family and media personalities hope his request is granted.

As the nation was still digesting his request, he dropped another bombshell that left many wondering what could be taking shape in Mudra’s life.

Just recently, Mudra spoke to one of his religious leaders and told him how he wants to quit music in the future although not specific about the period.

Mudra stresses that he will quit doing music when he reaps or gets more money than what he has so far invested in his music career and focus on doing something else at the right time.

He looks forward to venturing into other business entities asserting that music is not the thing that he wants to spend the rest of his life doing.

He adds that even the religion he believes in doesn’t support doing secular music which is the same reason why Kadongo Kamu singer Vicente Segawa quit.

Mudra notes that he doesn’t mind joining politics and his prayer is not to last very long in the music business.