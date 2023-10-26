The positive news coming through reveals that controversial Masaka city businessman, Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has survived spending another night behind coolers.

The news came through after the businessman was granted bail by the court to settle his Shs18m debt while out of jail.

Emmanuel Lwasa was remanded to Luzira Prison on the grounds that he skipped several police and court summons that were sent to his office to address them.

The Shs18m debt is said to have accumulated after he failed to pay for the show he was sponsoring for his ex-lover Dianah Nabatanzi and thus he thought he was hurting his ex-lover which was not the case.

Lwasa was sent to prison on Tuesday evening after he failed to afford money that could help him get an immediate bail.

He is said to have sold his iPhone 14 Shs1.5m but the money was too little to save him from spending two nights behind bars.