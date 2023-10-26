At the age of just 19, Jhus Greenn presses to take on the luxurious day and night lifestyle of Kampala city as he is believed to currently be among the richest kids in Kampala.

Jhus Greenn a.k.a Life President was born Acram Tayebwa on 24th August 2004 to one of Uganda’s billionaire families.

He attended Sir. Apollo Kaggwa schools, Light Academy, St. Mary’s Kitende, Galaxy International School, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Law in the United Kingdom.

He has taken the luxurious domain by storm due to his age which leaves many wondering how he fronts a flamboyant lifestyle at such a young age.

He also has an undying passion for music, fashion, and travel and this influences his lifestyle. Jhus Greenn is usually spotted wearing designer-brand clothes, colones, bags, etc.

He boasts of driving expensive cars on the streets of Kampala and posing around with big stacks of cash. He is also known for not fearing or caring to spend these bundles as his always seen treating himself and his friends to nice restaurants, parties, and events.

Jhus Greenn also claims responsibility for some of the biggest events and popular names in the entertainment industry of Uganda.

He is also seen traveling the world on business and first-class flights as well as showing off his family’s properties.

His source of income however remains unclear to most as they attribute it to his already-established family heritage and rich siblings.

Jhus Greenn is siblings with some of the richest kids of Kampala with multi-million businesses around the city and his parents run a multi-billion company that many believe sponsors his luxury lifestyle.

When asked, the self-styled Life President admitted that he is gifted large sums of cash by his family, especially his sister and big brother whom he referred to as his best friends.

However, he also mentioned his huge investments in many sectors such as financial trading, events management, social media marketing, and influencing forex and crypto markets.

He extends his entrepreneurial vision and knowledge to the real estate and fashion world through his company, The Green Group.

He has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest celebrities at parties and private events splashing cash and having moments of his life.