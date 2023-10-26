After about 5 years in the music industry and a mini Concert at Fame Lounge in 2019, Karole Kasita is set to stage a Mega Concert dubbed ‘Checkecha Concert’

It is without doubt that Karole Kasita has had one of the most successful years of her career after dropping several chart-topping hits like Chekecha, Tetunazina ft Gravity Omutujju, Balance, and many others.

Because of this, it was confirmed that Karole Kasita is set to hold her concert on the 17th of November 2023.

Confirming the news, the songstress revealed to this website that the concert will be held at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo.

On Wednesday, 25th September 2023, Karole Kasita held a press conference at Victoria University Gardens where she assured her fans that the Concert is happening and they should expect something they have never witnessed.

I want to show off. I am going to give you a performance you have never seen before. You will know why I am the best stage performer in Uganda. Karole Kasita

Before the press conference, Karole Kasita trekked through the city on a horse with her fans who promised to turn up in huge numbers.

Her horse ride in Kampala surprised many of her music lovers saying they had never seen a female celebrity pull off such a move.

Not only did that mesmerize her fans but her chemistry with Feffe Bussi during her trek in the city got many of their fans thinking otherwise as it was beautiful and amazing to watch following the saga that was raised on who is her rightful baby daddy.

Karole Kasita had her breakthrough hit song “Yaka” in 2018 and has never looked back. We will be waiting to see what she has to showcase come 17th November 2023 at UMA Showground