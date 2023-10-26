Outspoken city pastor, Martin Ssempa has disclosed how he plans to commence a session of special prayers dedicated to musicians who are drug addicted.

He explains that he plans to initiate the move in an effort to curb the bad vices that are being portrayed by some secular artists which are not good for the young generation.

Pastor Ssempa notes that he is fed up with seeing artists exchange words, fight with one another, and also seeing them dressed in skimpy outfits.

He admits that artists are gifted but need to step up and change a bit when it comes to the way they behave. He addressed that some artists start their careers well but at a certain point, their music loses flavor and they start singing only about weed and toxic substances.

He adds that he intends to also establish a rehabilitation facility as he noted that it is not enough to only advise artists without giving them solutions to their challenges.

He says he plans to achieve this by working together with record labels and artist managers to solve the challenges artists face.

Pastor Ssempa also looks forward to working with event organizers and promoters including Balaam Barugahara, Abtex, Bajjo, and many others.