Self-styled RnB Kyabazinga, Ronaldo Magada alias Maro has revealed his plans to hold a two-day concert in the year 2024.

Maro now joins the list of Ugandan artists who have so far confirmed staging concerts in the coming year including Lydia Jazmine and Fik Fameica who even confirmed the dates and venue.

The “Kyokoba” singer is at the moment looking for an agency that he could partner with in an effort to execute a magnificent show.

Maro last held a concert in Kampala about two years ago when he held the “Anjagala” concert at the Mestil Hotel on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, he took to his socials and dropped a hint about how he wanted to hold an online concert but his wish didn’t materialize.

Well, we are waiting to hear from him when he actually lands a partnership deal with the right agency that would help him pull off a splendid concert in 2024.

I am looking for an agency, marketing (events /concert to be exact) it's been a while and I think a two day event won't hurt my fans! Tag or hit my DM ASAP. #2024 — Marouganda (@Marouganda) October 26, 2023