Reports making rounds reveal that Firebase crew singer, Tadeo Mayega, popularly known as Zex Biliangilangi, was last night arrested by armed men.

The “Ratata” dancehall singer is reported to have been arrested from Acacia Mall at around 8:45 PM as he was chilling with some of his colleagues.

He was then bundled into a waiting vehicle which was a drone and sped off to an unknown destination and from that moment no one has been able to communicate with him.

It is further reported that he was involved in a bar fight where one individual was left with a head injury.

At the moment, social media is marred with the hashtag #FreeZexBilangilangi as the search for his whereabouts is still ongoing.

Zex rose to prominence during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown when he churned a number of hit bangers that rocked the airwaves.

A few months ago he also held his first-ever concert at KCCA grounds which had a fair reveler turnout and saw Bobi Wine perform while he was sitting in the VIP section.

The reason behind his abduction is still unknown but we shall keep you posted when we get deep details.