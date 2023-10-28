Last weekend (Sunday 22nd October 2023), revelers were treated to the 1st Edition of the Bell Lager-sponsored ObaFest at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

The beer festival that was attended by Ankara-clad party lovers featured performances from renowned emcees including Sammy Wetala, Miss Deedan, Dagy Nyce, and Viana Indi, among others alongside deejay sets from the very best Ugandan deejays set the mood for the fun-lovers early on.

Kenya’s BenSoul and Nyashinski, and Tanzania’s Harmonize headlined the event which also featured Ugandan acts including Joshua Baraka, Azawi, Spice Diana, Fik Fameica, Mun G, and Irene Ntale.

Below are some of the photos from the event: