Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka says she is not under any pressure to hold a concert as alleged by critics.

The “Love Panic” singer notes that despite artists who are signed under the same record label as her having held concerts, she is waiting for the right time and believes her concert will be a splendid one.

Vinka spoke out about her plans to have a concert as she responded to a question that inquired whether she has any hopes of staging one.

She also stressed how it took Winnie Nwagi eight years to have a concert adding that she is keeping calm until that perfect time pops up.

It should be recalled that Nwagi held a concert following several pleas from her music lovers who requested her record label to organize her concert which sold out at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The question came to light following the that fact Swangz’s new signee Azawi has held two concerts since she signed with the record label in 2020 yet Vinka whom she found at the label has yet to stage any.

