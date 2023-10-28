Singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka has opened up about that one moment when she got upset by motor-mouthed media personality Isaac Katende Daniel a.k.a Kasuku.

While speaking to Galaxy FM on the ‘Big Bang’ show, the mother of one disclosed that when she had just started out her music career, Kasuku made some disturbing comments about her.

The comments didn’t sit down well with her and thus lost her head to the extent that she felt like storming the Dembe FM radio premises and beating Kasuku up for his reckless statements.

When I had just started music Kasuku256 said something and I wanted to look for him and beat him up. Vinka

However, she cooled down and with time healed from the hurting words but she has yet to forgive him since he has never apologized to her.

It should be recalled that one time Jose Chameleone’s wife, Daniella Atim Mayanja attacked Kasuku at the radio station and beat him up for making dubious remarks about her family.

Fortunately, they settled their misunderstandings amicably and from then the two returned to good terms.

When I had just started music, @Kasuku256 said something and I wanted to look for him and beat him up – @IamVinka #ZzinaBigBang | #EveningRushReloaded pic.twitter.com/VRjXV4K4o8 — 100.2 Galaxy FM Zzina! (@GalaxyFMUg) October 27, 2023