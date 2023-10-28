Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has confirmed that she is on course to and working all possible ways to have a child with her husband, Mr. Shakib Lutaaya.

The mother of five made the revelation while responding to a question that was directed to her to confirm to the public if she plans to give birth to a child with her current lover.

The question came to light due to the age difference between the two lovers with critics hinting that Zari is about to hit menopause which is a a natural part of biological ageing in women yet Mr. Shakib Lutaaya is still youthful and energetic.

It’s in our plans to have a child. Mr. Lutaaya and I are working on it. Zari Hassan

Zari and Shakib dated for close to two years until they made their relationship official this year when Shakib asked for Zari’s hand in marriage.

A few weeks ago Zari and Shakib tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony which was exclusively sold to Netflix.

It’s in our plans to have a child. Mr. Lutaya and I are working on it. – @ZariTheBosslady #SanyukaUnCut #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/roBD7iEKkO — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) October 26, 2023