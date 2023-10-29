Singer Swahaba Kasumba was sent behind bars to Luzira Prison for failing to pay a money-lender debt amounting to a sum of Ugx 16M.

The moneylender who dragged Swahaba Kasumba to the police has been identified as Mr. Lutwama who claimed he had to first track him down since the singer was hiding.

When Kasumba was arrested he acknowledged knowing Mr. Lutwama and confirmed working together on different business ventures.

Based on Mr. Lutwama’s narration, Swahaba Kasumba acquired the loan on mutual consent that he would pay back. At the start, he paid Ugx1m but failed to clear the balance and instead went into hiding.

Kasumba’ received funds from Lutwama but failed to adhere to the mutually agreed repayment schedule.

On Friday, 27th October 2023 Swahaba Kasumba was arraigned before the Magistrate Grade 1 at Mengo Court where Judge Dorcus ruled that the singer is remanded until October 30th, 2023.

Kasumba will be returning to court on Monday for the hearing of his case.