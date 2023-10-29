The Ugandan music industry continues to give fresh songs and visuals We look at three of some of the new music videos released this weekend from your top musicians including Mudra, Winnie Nwagi, and Lydia Jazmine among others.

‘Mukisenge’ – Winnie Nwagi feat. Crysto Panda

Crysto Panda and Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwag link up on a collaboration nobody saw coming. Mukisenge means in the bedroom. It is an enticing song about love made indoors written by Ray Signature and Dokta Brain.

Nessim Pan Production easily fuses two diverse vocals to create a beautiful sound that is already taking over the airwaves. Nwagi again showcases her curvy body in the visuals directed by Larry to give your eye quite a watch.

‘Njagala’ – Lydia Jazmine

Artin Pro and Lydia Jazmine have worked together on a couple of good songs in the past. It is a good producer-singer combination that always creates something good for the ears. They do that again on ‘Njagala’.

Literally translated as “I Want”, Njagala is a song in which Lydia Jazmine sings about how she wants to be loved. Her vocals have never been doubted and she delivers yet again on her second song in as many months.

‘Sugar’ – Mudra feat. Laika

DCM Empire singer Mudra continues his smooth dancehall journey with yet another banger dubbed Sugar on which he features rising star Laika.

Laika has recently dominated the news for her lifestyle and alleged relationship with Tanzanian singer Harmonize but while in showbiz, she has also been working hard in the studio and her work on Sugar is proof.

Produced by Don, Sugar is a dancehall song in which both artists praise each other’s sweetness. Mudra’s trademark flow and Laika’s vocals are a perfect match and the visuals directed by Jordan Hoechlin will have your eyes glued to the screen.