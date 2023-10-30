Dubbed the ‘Black Excellence’, Abryanz Collection’s bottomless brunch celebration of 10 years in the fashion business rocked Skyz Hotel, Naguru on Sunday evening.

Ten years ago, the fashion brand Abryanz Collection was birthed, starting a revolution of sorts in the Ugandan fashion industry.

Every December, Abryanz organizes the best red-carpet experience at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards. This year, however, they will not happen.

With no ASFAs set to happen this year, the fashion star decided to organize a party for his clients and fans at Skyz Hotel, Naguru on Sunday 29th October 2023.

The elite in the social circles of Kampala including socialites, artists, and fashion influencers among others turned up in numbers.

Sheilah Gashumba, Judith Heard, Rickman, Karole Kasita, A Pass, and Allan Toniks, among many others, showed up to enjoy the brunch.

Religiously respecting the ‘All-Black’ fashion theme, the attendees outdid themselves with their diverse fashion choices, leaving several heads turned.

The phrase “less is more” seems to have been taken a little too seriously as most women turned up covering way less body with their outfits.

The internet has since been divided in opinion with some applauding the fashion at the event while others point out how raunchy it was.

Check out some of the photos below: