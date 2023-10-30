Fangone Forest artist Patrick Mulwana a.k.a Alien Skin is in trouble again after failing to perform at an event he was booked for in Mbarara.

A popular hangout in Mbarara, Deluxe Lounge, has revealed its intention to sue Alien Skin over breach of contract.

An intention to sue notice shared with the public by local events promoter Balaam Barugahara on Sunday reveals that Alien snubbed performing at Deluxe Lounge on Saturday 28th October 2023.

“Be notified that Deluxe Grill and Lounge Mbarara intends to sue you for breach of contract with you were contracted to perform at its facility on 28th October 2023 at 12;00 a.m. But you failed to perform as per the contract,” the notice reads partly.

It further demands the Sitya Danger artist pay up to Shs250m to cover the damages and losses that were incurred when he failed to show up at the agreed event.

“You are required to pay 250,000,000 ug shillings for damages and losses incurred by Deluxe Grill and Lounge within 14 days and failure to do that we shall without any further notice take you to court,” the notice further reads.

This is not the first time Alien Skin has been alleged to have snubbed performing even after being paid to perform.

The artist is yet to respond to the allegations.

Alien Skin wanted over breach of contract after he allegedly failed to perform in Mbarara yesterday pic.twitter.com/ssgksYZtWA — MBU (@MBU) October 29, 2023