Reports reaching our news desk indicate that House of Prayer Church leader, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s wife, Susan Makula Bugingo is expecting to give birth anytime soon.

The update has been made public by their close friend and renowned media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku via his YouTube channel.

Kasuku, however, didn’t give details concerning how old the pregnancy is as he left his followers in suspense wondering when would he give detailed information.

Susan Makula Bugingo and her husband will be highly delighted when they expand their family with a new bundle of joy, a child that they have always yearned to have as a couple ever since they tied the knot a few years back.

The news about Makula being heavily pregnant for Pastor Bugingo is a positive sign and the right direction for the couple to take for all those who wish them good.

However, to their critics, it is a huge blow since the couple has continued to show the public that they are thriving and progressing in their love affair.