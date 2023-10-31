Bugweri district Woman MP, Rachel Magoola has expressed her dislike of the music battles that artists have recently gotten involved in saying they have a negative effect on society.

Hon. Rachel Magoola says she finds battles meaningless as she maintains that they don’t add any impact on the Ugandan music industry at all.

She goes further to stress that the organizers of the battles are the ones who reap the most than the artists themselves and believes that each artist has a special talent and deserves to be where they are because of the efforts invested in their craft.

The “Emaali” singer also finds battles unfair since they bring out the judgment of an artist in just a few hours for their brand and image that they built for a long time.

I don’t believe in music battles because, by the time an artist gets to be known, they usually have something that differentiates them from the rest that fans get to admire about him/her. Every artist is a different species which is some are like Eagles, White Egret, and others Crested Cranes but all loved in different measures. Rachel Magoola

She added that battles breed spaces of fights and envy amongst artists yet there is no reason for such drama which is not a good reflection on the youth who want to join the industry.

In her view, battles create uncalled and unnecessary rivalry between musicians but since she can’t stop them, those willing to go into them, are free to do so.