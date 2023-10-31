Embattled singer Swahaba Kasumba was yesterday sent back to Luziru Prison on charges related to failing to pay a sum of Shs16m that he got from a money-lender known as Mr. Lutwama.

Based on the explanation we learned of, the “Amiina Allah” singer acquired a loan from Njovu 12 Estates company amounting to Shs15m in the year 2022.

He reportedly invested the money in some business ventures and also injected some in his concert but some fraudsters made off with his gate collections.

Since then he went into hiding and it took Mr. Lutwama and his colleagues some time to locate his whereabouts.

When he was nabbed, Kasumba was dragged to the Police for safe custody until he was arraigned before the Mengo Court Magistrate and remanded to Luzira Prison until 30th October 2023.

According to lawyer Daniel Mayanja from Damba and Co. Advocates who represented Njovu 12 Investments, of the Shs15m that Swahaba Kasumba got, he only managed to pay back Shs1m.

Kasumba will now have to pay Shs16m. Kasumba’s case hearing which was slated for 30th October flopped as the judge was a no-show.

This meant that Kasumba was to return to Luzira Prison since his lawyers failed to raise some reasonable money to have peace talks with Mr. Lutwama’s lawyers.

It is reported that Swahaba Kasumba’s side only managed to raise Shs700k which the accuser declined to accept.