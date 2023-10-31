Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie Nwagi demands reciprocated energy from her fellow artists regarding the promotion of their projects and concerts.

Known for her explosive and outspoken character, Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi has yet again let out a stern warning to fellow creatives.

Via Snapchat, the self-style Firebaby demanded that people stop sending her posters and asking her to advertise for them.

Nwagi seemed quite bothered that the same people who do not support her when she has events to promote are the ones asking her to promote theirs.

In her statement, she referred to them as users and warned that she would block them if they persistently sent her their posters.

“Politely…Bambi don’t send me your bi posters or work if you never post my work. I’ll just block yo a**…buli onu asigale mu struggle ye…f**kn’ Users,” Winnie Nwagi wrote.

It is not clear who in particular provoked such a reaction from Winnie Nwagi but a couple of artists have their concerts coming up in the coming months including Azizi Azion, Karole Kasita, and Fik Fameica, among others.

Winnie Nwagi wants reciprocated energy from fellow celebrities 😎🤯 pic.twitter.com/KjcBBv5gLO — MBU (@MBU) October 31, 2023