At over 40 years old, Cleopatra Koheirwe is still a hot item in the Ugandan showbiz industry, and among those who have a crush on her is fellow actor and media personality Daniel Omara.

Cleopatra Koherwi has been active in the entertainment industry since around 1999 but continues to inspire several upcoming entertainers with her craft and poise.

An actress, radio presenter, voice-over artist, emcee, and content creator, among others, Koheirwe’s star only keeps rising and she has caught the attention of several in the past years.

Daniel Omara, however, highlights her work ethic, beauty, and talent as the things he admires the most about her.

Via X on Wednesday morning, Daniel Omara opened up about his crush on Cleopatra Koheirwe as he wrote:

“Dancer, Singer, Actress, Radio Presenter, Events MC, And All-Round Awesome Human Being. A Beautiful And Dedicated Soul, With A Work Ethic Only Matched By Her Beauty And Talent. Yes, I Do Have A Celebrity Crush: Her Name Is Cleopatra Koheirwe #WCW.”

His shots didn’t hit a dead end as they were politely responded to by Koheirwe who wrote, “Oh wow! Thank you my dear friend & fellow talented human.”

Oh wow!😊 Thank you my dear friend & fellow talented human.🙏🤍😃 https://t.co/uzfRsKx9CC — 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐰𝐞🇺🇬 (@CleopatKoheirwe) November 1, 2023

So we ask, which celebrity do you crush on?