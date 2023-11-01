Singer Clever J, legally known as Gerard Muwonge, is elated to have reunited with his daughter whom he gave birth to during his early days of music fame.

The “Manzi Wa’nani” hit singer was shown a photo of his daughter on his recent visit to Dubai where he landed on the lady with whom they had a one-night stand and birthed a baby girl.

On return to Uganda, the girl who will be doing her Primary Leaving Examinations this year was brought to his home to catch a light moment with her dad.

Clever J says that when he physically caught up with the girl, she totally resembled his son, Jeremy, and it didn’t take much for him to believe that she was truly his daughter, something which brought him a smile on his face.

He quickly called out veteran Bukedde TV gossip reporter Sseguya to share the amazing news with him as he wore a smiling face for the blessing of a daughter that God gave him many years back.

He, however, didn’t reveal the name of his daughter but one could tell that he was extremely happy for catching up with his daughter.