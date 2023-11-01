USA-based Ugandan model Doreen Kabareebe has launched a war of words against NBS TV news anchor Hatmah Nalugwa Ssekaaya over her opinion on Sheilah Gashumba’s fashion choices.

On Sunday, Abryanz celebrated ten years in the fashion business with an all-black-themed Kampala Style Black Excellence party attended by some of the elite in the fashion business at Skyz Hotel Naguru.

Photos and videos from the party trended online as netizens dissected the revealing fashion choices that most of the female attendees donned with Sheilah Gashumba and Katrina Nilzero’s attires taking center stage.

NBS TV news anchor Hatmah Nalugwa Ssekaaya seemed pleased by the revealing fashion and in a tweet, she wrote:

“Call me outdated, but we shall continue suffering from all sorts of misfortunes as a country and the whole world at large because of stupid and silly things such as the Kampala Style brunch! Ensi mujikunamidde nnyo bantu mmwe!”

“I would like to see a picture of a guy with his entire body plainly exposed in a see-through, all in the name of fashion. Why is it always the ladies’? Can someone be wrong to refer to such women as being sex objects? Don’t they call for it?” Nalugwa added.

Hatmah Nalugwa’s opinion seemed to rub several netizens the wrong and Doreen Kabareebe in particular arose to react to her opinion quite unconventionally.

Via X, the mother of one revealed how Hajjats should not talk about decency as they share husbands with other women before telling Nalugwa to back off Sheilah Gashumba.

These Hajjats be sharing d**k with other four women knowingly and they also have the audacity to talk about decency. Dear,Hajjat, that’s being dirty, Sheilla is better than you. Doreen Kabareebe

Kabareebe’s statement has not pleased several netizens who believe it is laced with a lot of disrespectful words. Others believe that as a new mother, she is not in the right place to defend indecency.