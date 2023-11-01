Ugandan musician Lord Sanie, real name Hassan Wasswa, continues his journey to musical stardom with a double-release of ‘Kyakabi’ and ‘Sibisana’.

Regarded as one of Uganda’s most promising artists, the multi-talented musician Lord Sanie, has released two explosive jams titled ‘Kyakabi’ and Sibisana.

To most netizens, Lord Sanie is easily identified as the fashion-forward gentleman who is often seen chilling with Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi.

There have been rumors of the two dating for quite a while now and they are not afraid to display affection for one another in public.

Signed under Mosh Ents International which is under the proprietorship of UK-based Ugandan events promoter Mosh Alim, Lord Sanie is finding his footing in the music industry as an artist of his own.

Sanie has stormed the Ugandan music scene with gusto and his latest two studio projects Kyakabi and Sibisana can attest to this.

To show his intent, Lord Sanie has since released music videos for the two jams, which are also already being streamed on YouTube.

His energetic flow and provocative attack on the lyrics in both songs might catch your attention and he is not camera-shy, giving the ladies something to ogle at in the visuals.

Lord Sanie’s ever-expanding catalog and pace promise a great talent waiting to be unleashed to a bigger audience and it seems he is not afraid of the glaring spotlight that comes with it.