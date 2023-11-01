The family of former Miss Uganda 2008, Dorah Mwima, and her husband Nader Barrak has been blessed with a new bundle of joy today.

The amazing news of the arrival of their bouncing baby boy was made public by Nader Barrak through his wife’s social media accounts.

He went ahead to disclose the name of their child whom they have christened Enso Barrak and based on her post, the new baby boy seems to be their last born.

Enso: a symbol in Zen Buddhism meaning the circle of togetherness. It all started with Ethan and the circle is complete with Enso. Introducing our baby boy: Enso Barrak. Dorah Mwima

The new bundle of joy is Dorah Mwima and Nader Barrak’s sixth child together and everything seems to be going in the right direction as they wish.

Congratulations to the couple on growing their family bigger!