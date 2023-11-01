Media personality Precious Remmie Nakitto turned emotional at her press conference as she addressed the childbearing question that has been frequently slapped on her.

The ever-jolly TV presenter and actress, with tears rolling down her cheeks disclosed that there is no married woman who doesn’t want to have a child with their husband.

She thus went ahead to note that she is dearly praying to Allah to bless her with a child one day so that she overcomes the mockery of not being able to have a child with her husband, Mr. Raymond Bindeeba.

The actress who once tried out a music career added that it is always tormenting to ask a married woman why they don’t give birth and that it is very stressful especially when it is a fellow lady posing the question.

She hence requested fellow ladies to stop throwing such questions at married women who are yet to give birth to their husbands.

Recently, Precious Remmie and her husband, Raymond Bindeeba celebrated their second marriage anniversary in London, UK where she had the chance to visit the Emirates Stadium dressing room.

WATCH: Precious Remmie overwhelmed by emotions and breaks down in tears as she spoke about on-line critics and people pressurise her to give birth for her husband. pic.twitter.com/q7sAZDwzKm — MBU (@MBU) November 1, 2023