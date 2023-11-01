Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems reveals that the prison uniform they gave her when she was incarcerated in Uganda for two days stunk so badly.

Today, it would take quite a lot to convince Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, to return to Uganda following her forgettable first experience in the Pearl Of Africa.

Following her performance at The Big Brunch event at Ddungu Resort, Munyonyo on 12th December 2020, Tems together with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi and Omah Lay were bundled up, charged to the court, and remanded to Kitalya prison.

The three were arraigned before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of being negligently involved in acts likely to spread an infectious disease C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act and flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Tems at Makindye Magistrates court (Photo: Nicolas Bamulanzeki)

Tems remembers being given a prison uniform which she says wasn’t clean and stunk so badly before walking into a very small room without a bed where she stayed for two days.

“As I was walking in I started to cry because they gave me my uniform and it stunk because they don’t wash it. It was a small room and there was nothing, there’s just the floor they give you blankets and tissues and you’re just on the floor, no bed and I did it for two days,” Tems partly said in an interview on The Angie Martinez show.

Tems alongside her co-accused were later released from prison two days later after the intervention of the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 2023 Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy Award winner says it was one of the worst times of her life and upon being released, she furiously attacked Ugandan singer Bebe Cool whom she blamed for their arrest.