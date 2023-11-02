Controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has openly declared that she is now more than very ready to give birth for her lover, Asha Panda.

The mother of four disclosed that the five years they have been together is quite a long time to ready them to have a child as lovers who are faithful to one another.

Bad Black stressed that she wasn’t in the rush to give birth for Asha Panda reasoning that she wanted to first enjoy romance and have fun with him for some good time.

At the moment, Bad Black feels it is the right time for the pair to make babies since they understand each other perfectly.

Mama Jonah added that she took time to give birth because she wanted to stay fresh for years and promised to love Asha Panda through thick or thin.

So if you see Bad Black pregnant next year, it will not be a surprise since she has alerted you early enough.

Opening up about her fallout with blogger Ritah Kagwa, Bad Black stressed that she has no bad blood with her, stating that each moved on though they were bickering at some point.