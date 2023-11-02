At a press conference held on Thursday afternoon at Acardia Suites, Kitante, Malawian standup comedian Daliso Chaponda invited controversial socialite Bad Black to attend his Kampala show free of charge.

Tomorrow (Friday 3rd November 2023), Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Finalist, Daliso Chaponda, will be performing at his very first one-man stand-up show at Theatre Labonita.

Having performed in Uganda at Patrick Salvado’s Africa Laughs show, Champonda says that there has been increasing demand from his Ugandan fans requesting him to hold his own show.

The 43-year-old says he has used the demand to motivate him to return to the Pearl of Africa for the Castlelite-sponsored show.

Daliso Chaponda

“When I last came at Africa Laughs, I had so much fun and people kept messaging me asking when I was to come back so the demand motivated me to return,” Daliso Champonda said.

While speaking to the press, Champonda said he is excited to perform in front of his Ugandan fans and he has enough content to perform for hours.

He then went ahead to call upon all comedy fans including controversial socialite Bad Black to flock to Theatre Labonita in large numbers tomorrow and not miss any bit of the setup and comedy showcase.

Patrick Idringi Salvado highlighted the choice of Labonita as the venue as an emphasis of their effort to take comedy back to the theatres.

“We want to take comedy back to the theatre. That’s where most of us started and it has been the motivation behind choosing Theatre Labonita,” Patrick Salvado said.

The show will go for feature a couple of local comedians including Emma Napoleon, Daniel Omara, and Dr. Hillary Okello with extra entertainment from the Janzi Band and DJ Moustey, all for Shs100k only.

He’s here … tomorrow night is going to be special because #WeHaveHitRefresh 😊 pic.twitter.com/VySTiuooNz — Patrick Salvado 👑 (@idringp) November 2, 2023