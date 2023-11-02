Ugandan legendary artist Jose Chameleone says that he is feared by Nigerian artists most of whom request that he is not listed as part of the performers whenever they headline concerts in Uganda.

While performing at the Comedy Club night at Lazio Bar and Restaurant on Wednesday night, Jose Chameleone used the opportunity to reveal why he does not perform at many Nigerian artist headlined concerts.

In his own words, during his performance, the Leone Island Music Empire singer said that he is feared by his Nigerian counterparts and they always ask that he does not perform at their events.

“Nigerian musicians fear me, that’s why when they come here, they tell organizers not to put me on the lineups, that’s how big I am,” Chameleone is quoted to have said.

This comes just a few days after Nigerian singer BNXN (Buju) confirmed that he will be performing in Uganda at the Afro Amapiano event slated for 2nd December.

Chameleone has in previous years done a couple of collaborations with Nigerian artists but just a few really ever turn into hit songs and he blames that on the lack of promotion by the West African singers.

His revelation has provoked mixed reactions from netizens some of whom back his statements.