With a small camera crew of five, we almost failed to find accommodation when we made our way to Jinja in 2022 on the night of 14th September ahead of the three-day Nyege Nyege Festival last year.

The event that happened from 15th to 18th September 2022 at Itanda Falls attracted fun-lovers from all across the world and most banked on staying within Jinja.

Even when we finally managed to find a hotel to stay in with the help of the famous Derrick Ozelle Kayom, it was quite far away from the venue where the festival happened, adding yet another challenge to the several faced while executing our work at such festivals.

One thing is for sure; We learned our lesson and already booked where to stay this year with a couple of weeks to spare ahead of the event.

Today, it is exactly a week to the festival slated for the 9th to the 12th of November 2023. The festival this time around will be held at a combined space of about 50 acres covering the Source of the Nile, Jinja Showgrounds, Jinja Golf Course, and Source Gardens.

According to Jinja City, a Facebook dedicated to updating its followers on the state of affairs in Jinja, the accommodation spots within the city are getting booked out.

“Jinja hoteliers are making a killing with most registering 100% bookings,” the page reveals. “Currently it’s virtually impossible to get a hotel booking for next week in and around Jinja City,” it adds.

The surge in demand is expected to reach an all-time high as we draw closer to the highly anticipated Nyege Nyege Festival with several visitors making their way into the country.

Discounts on event tickets and accommodation seem to be ever-depleting. The earlier you get it sorted, the better.