In his new song titled ‘Ekibera Kibeere’, talented Ugandan singer Sama Sojah, real name Ivan Tony Kizito, tries out the dancehall music genre.

Previously, Sama Sojah has been associated with soft love songs filled with deep-lying lyrics about emotions and sometimes inspirational aspects of life.

In Ekibera Kibeere, however, he switches gears and shifts into the dancehall version of himself with an uptempo song perfect for a night at your favorite night hangout.

Produced by Rinex, ‘Ekibera Kibeere’ is a dancehall song that will force you onto the dance floor to shake what your mama gave you.

Renowned as the Lyrical Senator, Sama Sojah cheekily plays around with the lyrics to give the listener so much to pick from the song yet still stay in check with their desire to dance.

This is Sama Sojah’s second project within a period of a month after releasing the Nalukwago visuals recently. This continues to express his intent in consistent music releases.

Take a listen to Ekibera Kibeere here: