Doreen Kabareebe has no kind words for those criticizing Sheilah Gashumba’s skin-revealing attires and self-righteous individuals denouncing other people’s fashion choices.

One of the trending topics from the weekend is the revealing fashion at the ‘Black Excellence’ Kampala Style Brunch party at which Abryanz celebrated a decade in the fashion business.

Sheilah Gashumba and Katrina Nilzero’s attires which seemed to reveal a little too much flesh stole the show at the all-black-themed event which was dominated by sheer and skimpy outfits.

Now based in the USA, renowned model and socialite Doreen Kabareebe while speaking to Mbu noted that there is nothing wrong with showing off a bit of skin once in a while.

The mother of one called out netizens who have heavily criticised the attendees of the brunch to stop being self-righteous yet they enjoy the skimpy outfits when in private.

Kabareebe applauded the outstanding fashionistas who graced the event and urged them to continue exuding confidence by wearing whatever gives them comfort as long as it isn’t completely nude.

Gwe, abaana besaaze obuwero. From the images that I saw, people were extremely smart. I love the black fashion affair. The girls were on point and I saw people slaughtering Sheilla Gashumba and her friends for their fashion but remember these are young girls and fashion is like a baby’s cues, keeps changing as the world evolves but the problem is we are so traditional as Africans but the girls were extremely smart. The traditional men who are complaining about the fashion exhibited use those same images to w**k in private and actually those same men chew girls like those in secret then come in public pretending to be decent. They’re indecent too and actually very immoral. Most of those girls are still young with fresh bodies ,what is wrong with showing some skin, I didn’t see anyone completely naked. Remember these girls dress for themselves and not for you to see,they dress following the theme according to their mood. Doreen Kabareebe