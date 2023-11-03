Events promoter and businessman Balaam Barugahara Atenyi never ceases to amuse his followers whenever he is responding to some questions that are usually sent his way.

This time around, Balaam was asked about when he intends to get officially married to the love of his life and his response did not disappoint.

He explained how he would love to legalize four women in an effort “to balance Uganda” as he looks forward to getting hitched to a Dinka, a Karamojong, an Acholi, and a Munyakole.

He stressed that he is already in negotiations with his two first ladies; a Dinka and a Karamojong before the rest can follow.

“The public should know that I apparently have four titles and I am only waiting on the right time to legalize the relationships,” Balaam said.

“I am so far in negotiations with two of my main women; a Dinka from Sundan and a Karamojongo because they are going to be the lead wives at my home. I have to balance Uganda as I want to add on a Munyakole and an Acholi,” he added.