If there is one business venture that Masaka City businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi ever regrets investing his cash in, it is the discotheque business.

The controversial socialite claimed that investing in Club Tavern Kick which he set up in Masaka City was an awful move that he took.

He explained that the venture only registered losses from the start yet he thought he was going to reap good cash from it.

Mr. Lwasa went ahead to explain that he rushed to invest in a discotheque after being misled by one of his counterparts who promised him that he would make profits.

One of my regrets was building a discotheque. That project was ahead of its time, and the rate of investment was abysmal. Lwasa Kaweesi

It should recalled that around early last year(2022) reports made rounds revealing how Lwasa was contemplating selling off his Tarven Kick bar to anyone who was willing to purchase it.

A while back, Lwasa handed the discotheque business to his ex-lover Angel Kankunda to run it but she also failed.

