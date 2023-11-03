Celebrated Ugandan rapper Ernest Nsimbi a.k.a GNL Zamba and his wife Miriam Tamar Nsimbi welcomed their very first child, Giveon, on the morning of Friday 3rd November 2023.

Earlier last month, music couple Nsimbi Music: GNL Zamba and Miriam Tamar announced the latter’s pregnancy with a beach shore pregnancy photo shoot.

The news of Tamar’s pregnancy was welcomed warmly by the couple’s family members, friends, and fans who sent out prayers to her to deliver safely.

On Friday morning, via X, GNL Zamba announced the safe arrival of his very first son whom they named Giveon Nile Haviv Nsimbi.

The Baboon Forest rapper went on to reveal that Miriam Tamar gave birth at 5:00 a.m. in Santa Monica, California, USA, and that the newborn and its mother are in good shape.

Known for his way with words, GNL Zamba highlighted the deep-lying meaning of his son’s name as he expressed his joy of becoming a father.

Dear Forest, ITS A BOY! And I’m feeling like Simba in the #lionking with his son elevated by Rafiki overlooking the kingdom on pride rock. Thy kingdom come & Thy will be done. The Great Great Grandson of Nsimbi Tulye Lupiazitta (The first of his name) was born healthy and kicking at 5:00 am in the city of angels, SantaMonica, California! The mother and baby are both well. We thank God the heavenly Taata for these Blessings with love, joy and Gratitude. Now the #TheForestIsforever #HouseOfNsimbi is infinite and Greatness still has No Limit. Thank you for your prayers! #BabyNsimbi #BabyG Can’t wait for you to meet our son Giveon Nile Haviv Nsimbi GNL Zamba

Congratulations to the couple!