Renowned stage entertainer and media personality Ssenga Justine Nantume has narrated what she went through during the Museveni bush war that happened between 1981 to 1986.

The singer explained that the war took place when she was still young and what she recalls vividly is that her father lost his life in that war as he was shot dead.

She reveals that her dad was gruesomely gunned down because he had given shelter to the rebels. When found, he was shot severely and he died instantly.

Following the death of her dad, Nantume and the rest of her family members had to run to the bush to seek refuge and during that time, feeding was difficult.

The multi-talented entertainer Justine Nantume explains that they fed on all kinds of insects and bush animals that they landed on.

In her narration, she states that there is no insect or bush animal she has never eaten in her life starting with frogs, snakes, and locusts among many other insects.

Olutalo lwa Museveni lwatandika nkyali muto era mu lutalo olwo taata wange mwe yattibwa kubanga yali akwese abayeekera yakubbwa magazini ssatu n’afa. Tewali kisolo kye siryangako nalya ebikere, emisota n’enzige kubanga mu olutalo okufuna eky’okulya kyali kizibu kale twatandika okulya ekintu kyonna. Ssenga Nantume

Ssenga Justine Nantume notes that she never had the chance to go to school and only studied up to primary four. She says she only joined the school to learn how to write her name and dropped out in primary five.