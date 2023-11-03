Veteran Afrigo Band singer and songwriter Moses Matovu alias Papa Moi has called upon event organizers country-wide to organize festivals instead of music battles.

Moses Matovu explains that organizing music battles is not a healthy way of promoting music as a nation citing it as one of the reasons why Nigerians and other countries have surpassed Ugandans in terms of global recognition in arts.

He adds that the Ugandan music industry declined because it got intruded on by individuals who only love to make violence and fights amongst artists which is not good at all.

He, therefore, requested that instead of organizing battles, event promoters should at least change the strategy and organize festivals since we have many artists and they perform for three or two days.

There are some people who have joined the music industry but their main aim is to make money, causing rifts and fights among artists. Even those claiming that they are the best, who told you? Promoters, please organize festivals because we have very many artists rather than holding battles. Battles don’t aid in the promotion of music. Moses Matovu

Moses Matovu also called upon peace and unity in the music showbiz asking fellow stakeholders to stop bickering as a way to have the industry progress.